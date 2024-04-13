WATCH: British Muay Thai icon Liam Harrison looking as deadly as ever two months before return at ONE 167

British Muay Thai icon Liam Harrison is the epitome of true strength two months before his return at ONE 167.

The Bad Company representative is sure to make the biggest comeback of his career after being sidelined for more than a year due to a harrowing knee injury he sustained against then-ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1.

Fully recovered, Harrison is preparing for his first bantamweight Muay Thai clash of the year against Japanese rising star Katsuki Kitano, at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand on June 7.

Striking coach John Gilles recently shared Harrison's first training camp session this week, with a caption titled:

"Camps begun for Liam who fights on June the 8th Bangkok [local time]...nice one for the dead leg."

WATCH Liam Harrison look as deadly as ever below:

Before challenging Nong-O Hama for the bantamweight Muay Thai crown, the 'Hitman' produced the greatest display of resiliency when he bounced back from a near fight-ending defeat against Muangthai PK Saenchai at ONE 156.

Liam Harrison, will again, demonstrate his courage and stopping power against his younger competitor, who is looking to make his rise in ONE Championship.

ONE 167 will air live and for free on June 7 for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

"I'd go until I were 80 if I could" - Liam Harrison is wary about retiring but is coming to terms with getting older

If it were up to Liam Harrison, he would go on fighting for the next few decades before calling it quits as a pro fighter.

There's absolutely nothing that can truly dampen Harrison's spirits even with retirement looming around the corner. Although he won't let it become a problem, the 38-year-old veteran is indeed a little wary of the fact that Father Time is catching up with him.

Speaking on Mindful News UK, Harrison talks about having to come to terms with the reality of retirement and how much of an impact it will have on his identity outside of the ring.

"I don't want to retire. I've done this since I was 14 years old. I'd go until I were 80 if I could, but I was going to fight Floyd Mayweather last year, but obviously I couldn't because of my knee. But the older I've got, the more I've found out about myself."

Poll : Who would win in a Floyd Mayweather vs. Liam Harrison boxing match? Liam Harrison Floyd Mayweather 0 votes View Discussion