WATCH: ‘Buchecha’ throws back to winning two IBJJF world titles in 2012

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida shared a throwback social media post to commemorate his success at the 2012 IBJJF World Championships.

Before transitioning to MMA, Almeida solidified himself as a BJJ legend by becoming a 17x world champion. In 2012, he had one of his best tournament performances of all time, leading to a gold medal in the heavyweight and absolute divisions of IBJJF.

Almeida recently celebrated his success from over a decade ago by sharing a highlight reel on Instagram with the caption saying:

“I remember right after winning the 2012 Worlds Weight and Absolute divisions. During the title celebration, my friend Chaves, who is practically my older brother, told me this: “Bro, next year you’ll have to win again, this way people won’t say you were lucky.””

‘Buchecha’ continued:

“That was his way of congratulating me lol. But in a way it helped me a lot because it was with that mentality that I went into the 2013 Worlds and managed to win Weight and Absolute again, my 3rd and 4th World Title as a Black Belt!”

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida officially started his new journey in MMA by making his ONE Championship debut in September 2021. Since then, the BJJ legend has emerged as a threat to the ONE heavyweight world title by securing four consecutive wins, all in the first round.

On August 4, ‘Buchecha’ looks to potentially earn a ONE heavyweight world title shot by emerging victorious in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video. The 33-year-old Brazilian has been matched up against ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane, who holds a promotional record of 4-1, including three by KO/TKO.

ONE Fight Night 13 will take place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. Thailand. The August 4 event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.