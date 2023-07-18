MMA

WATCH: ‘Buchecha’ throws back to winning two IBJJF world titles in 2012

By Jake Foley
Modified Jul 18, 2023 06:00 GMT
Buchecha
Buchecha after a fight (Left) and grappling during and IBJJF match (Right)

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida shared a throwback social media post to commemorate his success at the 2012 IBJJF World Championships.

Before transitioning to MMA, Almeida solidified himself as a BJJ legend by becoming a 17x world champion. In 2012, he had one of his best tournament performances of all time, leading to a gold medal in the heavyweight and absolute divisions of IBJJF.

Almeida recently celebrated his success from over a decade ago by sharing a highlight reel on Instagram with the caption saying:

“I remember right after winning the 2012 Worlds Weight and Absolute divisions. During the title celebration, my friend Chaves, who is practically my older brother, told me this: “Bro, next year you’ll have to win again, this way people won’t say you were lucky.””

‘Buchecha’ continued:

“That was his way of congratulating me lol. But in a way it helped me a lot because it was with that mentality that I went into the 2013 Worlds and managed to win Weight and Absolute again, my 3rd and 4th World Title as a Black Belt!”

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida officially started his new journey in MMA by making his ONE Championship debut in September 2021. Since then, the BJJ legend has emerged as a threat to the ONE heavyweight world title by securing four consecutive wins, all in the first round.

On August 4, ‘Buchecha’ looks to potentially earn a ONE heavyweight world title shot by emerging victorious in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video. The 33-year-old Brazilian has been matched up against ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane, who holds a promotional record of 4-1, including three by KO/TKO.

ONE Fight Night 13 will take place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. Thailand. The August 4 event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...