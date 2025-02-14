  • home icon
WATCH: Burmese legend Aung La N Sang sends Yangon into a frenzy in crazy knockout sequence of Ken Hasegawa

By Nissi Icasiano
Modified Feb 14, 2025 10:57 GMT
Aung La N Sang [Photo via ONE Championship]
Aung La N Sang [Photo via ONE Championship]

Aung La N Sang is gearing up for his highly anticipated return to action next week, and the buzz is intensifying across media platforms.

ONE Championship recently revisited one of Aung La N Sang’s career-defining battles when he defended the ONE middleweight MMA world championship against Japan’s Ken Hasegawa at ONE: Spirit of a Warrior, a historic event that took place before a partisan crowd at the Thuwunna Indoor Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar in June 2018,

Watch the highlights of the matchup below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Both warriors figured in a relentless striking war from the opening bell, with 'The Burmese Python' unleashing a barrage of power shots from every angle. However, this prompted the Japanese challenger to fire back with his own offense, connecting with crisp southpaw combinations that repeatedly stunned Aung La N Sang.

Fueled by the deafening cheers of his compatriots, Aung La N Sang continued to step on the gas pedal to hurl punishing flurries. Meanwhile, Hasegawa chose to fight fire with fire, demonstrating a breathtaking display of heart and resilience.

In the waning moments of the fifth and final round, Aung La N Sang delivered a thunderous uppercut to knock Hasegawa out.

Their epic first encounter demanded a rematch, which came at ONE: A New Era in March 2019. This time, Aung La N Sang finished Hasegawa in the second round with another emphatic knockout.

Aung La N Sang brings knockout power to Qatar

In his next outing, Aung La N Sang is ready to chase glory once again as he steps back into the Circle.

The Myanmar MMA icon reports for duty against Shamil Erdogan in a middleweight MMA rematch at ONE 171, scheduled for February 20 at the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar.

It can be recalled that Erdogan bested Aung La N Sang in their initial meeting at ONE 168 in September 2024.

Now, 'The Burmese Python' has his sights on payback.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
