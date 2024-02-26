“Watch me catch a body” - Strawweight MMA king Jarred Brooks ready to unleash all-out aggression vs Joshua Pacio at ONE 166

Jarred Brooks is ready to add another win to his resume when he returns to the Circle this Friday for a historic night in ONE Championship history.

March 1 will see the promotion make its long-awaited debut inside the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar for ONE 166. Featuring three massive world title tilts, fans will witness a rematch for the ages. ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks puts his title on the line against the same man he took it from in December 2022, Joshua Pacio.

“This is it !! @Qatar here we come ! We are going to RETAIN RETAIN RETAIN ALLL DAY!! THIS CARD IS ABSOLUTELY A MASTERPIECE @onechampionship WATCH ME CATCH A BODY MARCH 1st 3:30 AST! 7:30 AM EST AND 4:30 AM PST !”

Brooks bested ‘The Passion’ at ONE 164, dominating their 25-minute headliner en route to winning his first ONE world title. In his first defense, he’ll attempt to keep the ‘Rematch King’ from living up to his reputation.

Can Jarred Brooks keep his perfect run alive against Joshua Pacio?

Thus far, Jarred Brooks has a perfect record in MMA bouts under the ONE banner, taking out some of the strawweight division’s biggest names, including Lito Adiwang, Hiroba Minowa, Bokang Masunyane, and, of course, Joshua Pacio. With an overall record of 20-2, ‘The Monkey God’ is undoubtedly one of the best strawweights in all of combat sports.

Standing in his way of a fifth straight MMA win will be a fired-up Filipino fan favorite determined to redeem himself on martial arts’ biggest global stage. Joshua Pacio already bounced back with an impressive performance against Russian standout Mansur Malachiev in October.

Will ‘The Passion’ reclaim 26 pounds of gold, or will ‘The Monkey God’ reign supreme in the Middle East?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE 166: Qatar live and for free on Friday, March 1.