WATCH: Chingiz Allazov packing dynamite in his hands ahead of ONE Fight Night 13

Reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov may have discovered the ultimate hack to beat anybody in a sport filled with kickers. As it turns out, 'Chinga' utilizes his supreme punching technique and fight-ending power to overwhelm and knock out any kickboxer.

Though it may sound simplistic based on how we've described it, Allazov's supreme confidence towards his sense of distance, defense, and timing makes him a profound puncher. Add all that on top of his dynamite-like power, then you have a recipe for gold.

ONE Championship posted a video of 'Chinga' working his sledgehammer hands in training ahead of his world title defense at ONE Fight Night 13:

"Chingiz Allazov is ready for his first defense of the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title against Marat Grigorian on August 4! 🤩 Will he remain on 🔝 at ONE Fight Night 13 on @primevideo? @chingizallazov"

If you want to see the Azerbaijani-Belarusian world champion's hands in action, watch his 2-round dismantling of Superbon Singha Mawynn for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title. It was an utterly dominant win over a pound-for-pound great.

Straight out of the gates Chingiz Allazov threw heat using his hands, with Superbon meeting him strike-for-strike. The razor-close first round saw both fighters landing good shots, with Allazov slightly besting the then-world champion with his punches.

Come round 2, Chingiz Allazov made it a point to take matters into his own hands, quite literally. Already tasting Superbon's lethal kicks, Allazov marched forward like a freight train with missiles on each side. The Belarusian blitzed the Thai superstar with cinderblocks-for-fists and eventually knocked him down.

Superbon initially beat the 10-count, but Allazov sent him back down to the canvas with another furious flurry of punches. Superbon, ever the resilient world champion, bravely stood back up to his feet again. 'Chinga' ultimately ended the night by connecting with another nuclear right hand that put the Superbon out and down for the count.

At ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4, the Belarusian world champion will make his first world title defense against face a man who defeated him in the past, former ONE featherweight kickboxing world title challenger Marat Grigorian. The pair is at 1-0-1 in their series and Allazov will look to even the score at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The event will stream live and free on Prime Video in North America.