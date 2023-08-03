WATCH: Christian Lee displays unbreakable spirit to become two-division world champ

Christian Lee promised he would become a two-division world champion before locking horns against Kiamrian Abbasov in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 4.

The 25-year-old standout reclaimed his ONE lightweight world championship belt in a thrilling rematch against Ok Rae Yoon in August 2022, before deciding to seek his full potential in a heavier weight class.

Many critics believed it to be nearly impossible to beat a vicious knockout artist like Kiamrian Abbasov, who most notably defeated Zebaztian Kadestam for the ONE welterweight world title two fights before.

However, Christian Lee paid no attention to the haters. He stuck to his game plan and delivered one of the greatest comebacks in ONE history. After surviving an onslaught of strikes from the opposite direction, Lee rallied himself back into the fight with an outstanding finish in the fourth round.

ONE Championship recently highlighted Lee’s durability and warrior spirit in a caption on Instagram that read:

“The chin on that man 😱 Would you have survived this? @christianleemma.”

Watch the clip below:

Perhaps fans are still wondering whether Christian Lee will return to ONE Championship following the tragic death of his sister, Victoria Lee, who passed away in December last year.

However, according to ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong, Lee said he’s to return to action not this year but next year in 2024. In the meantime, the CEO will continue moving both the lightweight and welterweight divisions forward with the possibility of introducing interim belts for the top contenders.