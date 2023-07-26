WATCH: Colby Covington bursts into laughter after fan asks if he would call Ireland a "dump" after beating Conor McGregor

Colby Covington and Conor McGregor are two of the most renowned trash-talkers in MMA and indeed all of combat sports. Both men have pushed the boundaries of what's considered acceptable, and both have met all criticism with an unapologetic streak that continues even after losses.

Colby Covington, in particular, is said to portray a character for the purpose of drawing interest in his fights. But during a recent Q&A on Turning Point USA, 'Chaos' broke character after a fan asked him about a potential fight with Conor McGregor and he burst into laughter.

Specifically, the fan referenced Covington's infamous tirade against Brazil when he referred to the country as a 'dump' before describing the Brazilian fans as 'filthy animals.' When asked if he'd do the same to Ireland if he and Conor McGregor were to ever fight, 'Chaos' laughed, then said the following (at 20:27 minutes):

"It depends on how the Ireland fans treat me, you know? If they're yelling at me like the Portuguese-Brazilian fans were yelling 'Hey, you will die, you will die' then, you know, I might just bring you in the act and I might just say some mean words to you. But you know, this is the professional fighting business. This isn't the feelings business, this is the professional fighting business."

Covington has expressed admiration for McGregor in the past, as well as interest in one day facing the Irishman. But as things stand, there are no plans for such a bout. Colby Covington is expected to face Leon Edwards, while Conor McGregor is expected to face Michael Chandler once his USADA troubles are cleared.

Has Colby Covington ever been a UFC champion?

Despite being frequently hailed as one of the best welterweights in the world, 'Chaos' has never managed to capture undisputed championship gold under the UFC banner. His two title fights with Kamaru Usman were well-received barn-burners, but he came up short each time.

However, what Colby Covington has managed to do is capture the UFC interim welterweight title by defeating former lightweight kingpin Rafael dos Anjos. So in terms of his championship success, 'Chaos' has been crowned a UFC interim champion, but nothing more.