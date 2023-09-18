WATCH: Danial Williams shows precise timing and sends Namiki Kawahara flying

One of ONE Championship's most exciting fighters, Danial Williams will finally compete for a world title in his natural weight class. 'Mini T', who has been bouncing around different weight divisions and martial arts in the promotion - from Muay Thai to kickboxing to MMA.. At ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6, the Aussie action man will challenge Jonathan Di Bella for the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title.

The stacked fight card goes down at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Williams debuted in ONE Championship in 2021 and has been competing across three different sports at either 125 or 135 pounds. It seems 'Mini T' doesn't care what fight he is fighting - he just says yes to every call. One thing he always brings to every fight, however, is heart-stopping action and brutal violence courtesy of his Muay Thai background.

One such bout where Danial Williams showed his MMA prowess was in his bout with Namiki Kawahara at ONE 156 last year. The Aussie slugger used all his Muay Thai tools to beat the Japanese fighter via a unanimous decision.

ONE posted a video of Danial Williams kicking the legs out from underneath Kawahara with a powerful low kick:

""Mini T" sweeps the premises 🧹 Can Danial Williams outstrike Jonathan Di Bella on October 6 and claim the strawweight kickboxing throne? 👑 @dmini_t"

Fans in the comments section are absolutely loving the video:

@mandothebattlejunkie expounded on William's technical prowess and sense of timing with his kicks:

"Perfect timing to right as he was bout to throw a round house too"

@radhin_ahmed echoed @mandothebattlejunkie's sentiments:

"That’s kind of a sweep, a powerful leg kick is not the one sending people flying off. A powerful leg kick is the one that literally slices/chops the leg in pieces."

ONE Fight Night 15 will feature three world title matchups, which can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.