WATCH: Danielle Kelly captures career-defining world title win against old tormentor Jessa Khan in Singapore

Submission grappling bouts might not allow competitors to throw any type of strike in the hopes of landing a knockout or TKO victory, it is no less compelling to see them showcase their slick maneuvers on the mat and work their way to the finish.

In ONE Championship, few others do it better than Danielle Kelly, who is coming off a performance of a lifetime against Jessa Khan at ONE Fight Night 14 this past September.

To those not in the know, Kelly and Khan’s rivalry dates back to 2021 as it was Khan who came away with the decision win after an intense matchup under the Who’s Number One grappling event series.

Looking back on one's humble beginnings is not such an easy thing to do due to the hardships that others would rather forget, but for Kelly, she is grateful for every struggle that she has gone through.

Looking back on one’s humble beginnings is not such an easy thing to do due to the hardships that others would rather forget, but for Kelly, she is grateful for every struggle that she has gone through.

Kelly waxed reminiscent of her early days as a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu brown belt and how it propelled her to keep fighting for her dreams.

The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native is also not one to shy away from sharing her techniques and even shared how to execute the intricate D’Arce Choke.