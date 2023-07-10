WATCH: Deadly grappler Angela Lee shows her vicious striking in KO of Jenny Huang

ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee is arguably the best mixed martial arts grappler on the planet right now, and one may underestimate her striking abilities.

Well, Lee has the standup game covered just as well.

Lee holds black belts in two martial arts, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and Taekwondo. It’s this combination of disciplines that makes the atomweight queen such an imposing force, and she used that to her benefit when she faced Jenny Huang.

In her first defense of the ONE women’s atomweight world title, Lee used her often-overlooked striking game to dispatch Huang in the third round of their March 2017 bout in Bangkok.

‘Unstoppable’ was the true embodiment of her nickname, and she poured on an unrelenting storm of strikes that Huang had no chance of recovering from.

ONE Championship shared the highlights of Lee’s victory on Instagram:

“FROM THE ARCHIVES 🎞 We throw it back to atomweight queen Angela Lee’s KNOCKOUT battle with Jenny Huang in 2017! 💥”

To this date, Lee’s third-round decimation of Huang remains her only knockout win in ONE Championship, while the rest of her nine finishes came by way of submission.

The Singaporean-American superstar is the first and only ONE women’s atomweight world champion. Lee was just 19 years old when she captured the gold in May 2016 against Japanese veteran Mei Yamaguchi.

Lee has since defended her throne five times against some of the best women’s fighters on the planet. After thwarting Huang, Lee defended the strap against Istela Nunes, Mei Yamaguchi, Xiong Jing Nan, and Stamp Fairtex.

