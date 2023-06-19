WATCH: Dive into ‘Buchecha’s training camp for a POV look at his preparations

At ONE Fight Night 13, Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida will make his long-awaited return to the Circle in search of a fifth consecutive win.

After making the transition to MMA in September 2021, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend went through a rapid rise to the top of ONE Championship’s heavyweight division.

Producing four first round finishes in less than a year, Almeida quickly found himself among the elite of the division based on his dominant 4-0 win streak.

Taking some time to work on his overall game to ensure that when he makes the next step up in competition, he is well prepared for it, he has been putting in the work and is itching to go. Brazilian simply cannot wait to compete at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

With the top contenders in any division being at a high-level in all aspects of mixed martial arts, the decorated submission grappler is leaving no stone unturned ahead of his comeback.

Facing off with Senegal’s ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane, Almeida has a great opportunity to prove how far he has come in MMA in such a short time.

Ahead of his return on August 4, ‘Buchecha’ invited the fans to get some extra insight into his training camp via his Instagram profile:

“Getting ready for my next battle.

…

Me preparando para a minha próxima batalha.”

With the heavyweight world championships set to be unified by Arjan Bhullar and Anatoly Malykhin at ONE Friday Fights 22, a win on August 4 would put Almeida right into pole position as the next contender for the heavyweight throne.

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Poll : 0 votes