WATCH: Dmitry Menshikov, Danial Williams headline the list of fighters dishing out the brutal price of taunting in the Circle

Taunting fighters as skilled as Russian standout Dmitry Menshikov and three-sport superstar Danial Williams is never a good idea.

Getting ONE Championship fans hyped up for its loaded ONE Fight Night 22 lineup this Friday night, May 3, the promotion offered a glimpse at some of the most humbling moments to go down inside the Circle.

"Sit back, relax, and check out some of the most humbling moments in ONE so far! Which is YOUR favorite?"

Right off the bat, you'll see Menshikov's devastating first-round knockout of Mouhcine Chafi from ONE Fight Night 17 in December. It was Menshikov's second-straight win by KO, setting the stage for a high-stakes scrap with two-time ONE world title challenger Sinsamut Klinmee inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Also featured in the epic highlight reel is Danial Williams, who responded to Zelang Zhaxi's relentless taunting with a booming overhand right that immediately put 'Lil Gun' down for good at ONE 159.

Which highlight was your favorite?

Dmitry Menshikov guns for third-straight win at ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video

While Danial Williams is yet to book a return to the Circle, Dmitry Menshikov is mere hours away from potentially scoring his third-straight victory after coming up short in his promotional debut against former two-sport king Regian Eersel last June.

The Russian knockout artist responded with a vicious first-round KO against Thai fan favorite Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong before making Mouhcine Chafi pay for his taunting three months later.

Standing in his way of another potential world title opportunity is Sinsamut, another Thai striker who has looked nothing short of impressive in his last two outings, finishing Victor Teixeira before earning a unanimous decision over the aforementioned Chafi.

Who makes it three-in-a-row inside the Mecca of Muay Thai?

ONE Championship fans in the United States can watch ONE Fight Night 22 live and for free in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 3.