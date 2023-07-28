WATCH: Epic highlight reel of Kade Ruotolo’s greatest wins from his already legendary career

ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo is easily one of the greatest submission grapplers in the world today. His run in ONE Championship alone is already worth legendary status. Not to mention his epic 2022 ADCC world championship run that made him the youngest ADCC world champion in history.

Popular YouTube channel MMA Watch created a spotlight video on Kade Ruotolo's assault on the grappling world. At just 20, the young prodigy has already achieved feats men twice his age could only dream of when they retire.

Here's the video:

"Kade Ruotolo is an American submission grappler and black belt Brazilian jiu-jitsu athlete. A competitor with his twin brother Tye since the age of 3, Ruotolo is a IBJJF World champion, Pan Am and European Open champion at coloured belt level."

Ruotolo debuted in ONE Championship by dominantly manhandling Japanese MMA and BJJ legend Shinya Aoki in 2021. He then went to ADCC and dominated his division by submitting all his opponents en route to becoming the tournament's youngest gold medalist ever.

After which, he went back to ONE Championship and submitted Sambo specialist Uali Khurzev for the inaugural ONE lightweight submission grappling world title. Ruotolo defended the belt against Brazilian former world champion Matheus Gabriel less than two months after.

Kade Ruotolo's latest appearance was a hard-fought world title defense against Norwegian BJJ star Tommy Langaker at ONE Fight Night 11 back in June.

The bout was a nail-biting ground battle that saw Ruotolo narrowly edging Langaker out with a close unanimous decision win. The 20-year-old world champion had to rally late to even a 1-point deficit and pull off another point near the end of the bout to ultimately get the victory.

At the moment, no official bout is set yet for the ONE lightweight submission grappling king, though he and his twin brother Tye have expressed interest in transitioning into MMA soon. Things are still yet to be seen, at the moment. Stay tuned.