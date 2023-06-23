WATCH: Every single moment Anatoly Malykhin called Arjan Bhullar a ‘chicken’

ONE interim heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin has been hot on the trail of reigning division king Arjan Bhullar, who he has called “chicken” several times in the past for what he deemed to be attempts to dodge him.

‘Sladkiy’ finally gets his chance on ‘Singh’ when they collide to be the undisputed ONE heavyweight world champion at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23 in Bangkok.

They get to settle once and for all who the true world champion is after the unification bout was delayed a number of times for various reasons and biting words were exchanged between the two.

In the lead-up to ONE Friday Fights 22, ONE Championship posted on Instagram a compilation of the instances when Anatoly Malykhin called Arjan Bhullar “chicken.” It captioned it with:

“Anatoly Malykhin has some fighting words 👀 Can "Sladkiy" claim the undisputed throne in his ONE Heavyweight World Championship unification bout against Arjan Bhullar at ONE Friday Fights 22?”

Check out the video below:

Apart from becoming the undisputed ONE heavyweight world champion, a win in the fight at hand will see Anatoly Malykhin make history as a two-division ONE world champion.

He put himself in such a position after becoming the light heavyweight main man in his last fight in December, where he dethroned Dutch Reinier de Ridder by knockout in the first round.

Arjan Bhullar, meanwhile, returns to action, over two years after he defeated Filipino-American Brandon Vera to become the new ONE heavyweight world champion in May 2021.

While he was away from competition for some time, ‘Singh’ allayed concerns on his fighting shape by saying he was still busy training during the long layoff.

ONE Friday Fights 22 will be played at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will be aired for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.

