Fabricio Andrade is coming to Bangkok for blood this Friday. The 25-year-old Brazilian has a thing for finishing opponents before the judges’ decision, and he hopes to continue that streak.

Ahead of his clash with fellow knockout enthusiast John Lineker, watch “Wonder Boy’s” first knockout win with ONE Championship against top Chinese prospect Li Kai Wen. The video of the finish was uploaded to ONE’s Instagram account:

The finishing sequence opened with a head kick to Li, which landed completely flush with Li’s hand down.

Fabricio Andrade smelled blood in the water and swarmed with punches as Li Kai Wen backed up to the cage. Although wounded and suffering from a torn bicep, Li tried to slide out and move along the fence when Andrade only briefly released his foot from a stance that cut off the cage.

As Li looked for a way out, Andrade’s zeal to finish the fight took over, and he sniped his opponent with a straight right and left hand. The end came when Andrade upped the power and switched to the right hook, which he blasted Li with before dropping him and finishing the fight.

Fabricio Andrade followed up the win with two more first-round finishes over Jeremy Pacatiw and Kwon Won Il. The string of five consecutive wins in ONE Championship set up the first fight with John Lineker last October.

After losing the belt, Fabricio Andrade believes John Lineker “won’t be in a good place” in rematch

Fight week is upon us in Bangkok, and the athletes have begun to size each other up. Fabricio Andrade and John Lineker will fight in the main event of ONE Fight Night 7.

Andrade believes Lineker will enter the ring already with a disadvantage. In his ONE Championship pre-fight interview, he speculated on the mental state of his opponent:

"His head won't be in a good place. We are a few days away from the fight. He knows what is in front of him. So, of course, he's afraid, and I don't know what is happening inside his head. But the fact that he didn't show up today and that he's saying this or that doesn't make sense. Again, we can try to understand what is happening to him right now."

After losing the world title to the scale, the two would fight the next day to a no contest. While Lineker had moments of success wrestling Andrade, the general consensus was that Andrade had the definitive advantage in the striking.

Regardless of perceived advantages, he’ll have to be in top form against Lineker, who’s undefeated in ONE Championship and is a veteran of forty-five professional MMA fights.

ONE Fight Night 7 is live and free in North America via Amazon Prime.

