WATCH: Fabricio Andrade shares head kick KO highlight of a past kickboxing fight

ONE bantamweight mixed martial arts world champion Fabricio Andrade has compiled an impressive collection of top-notch finishes in his highly successful career.

One such stoppage was a head kick knockout during his days competing in kickboxing in China prior to joining ONE Championship. The impressive finish is part of a video compilation of his winning finishes recently uploaded by ‘Wonder Boy’ on Instagram.

It is in line to promote Fabricio Andrade’s upcoming ONE Championship fight in October, when he will vie for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing world title against the division’s Muay Thai king, Jonathan Haggerty, in an all-champion clash.

The finish had the 25-year-old HIIT Gym/Marrok Force standout exploding for a head kick from a stand-up position while sizing up his opponent and delivering the booming KO.

The post was captioned with:

“October 6th I will be adding another knockout to the collection, who's with me on this one?”

Check out the video post below:

Fabricio Andrade will battle Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video on October 6, where they are both seeking to become two-sport ONE world champions.

Brazilian Andrade was last in action in February, where he claimed the vacant bantamweight MMA strap by stopping rival John Lineker in the fourth round by technical knockout (corner stoppage).

The October fight will mark the first time that ‘Wonder Boy’ is competing in ONE kickboxing and he said he is resharpening his tools in the sport to come up with a winning performance.

Jonathan Haggerty, for his part, is also coming from a championship-winning outing in his last fight in April, knocking out longtime champion Nong-O Hama in the first round to become the new ONE bantamweight Muay Thai sheriff.

ONE Fight Night 15 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.