WATCH: Featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK Saenchai is pure striking magic in action-packed highlight reel

ONE Championship fans appreciate it greatly when a fighter is looking to put away their opponent as fast as they can in the most spectacular way possible. ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai has consistently lived up to their expectations throughout his four-year tenure.

Debuting in May 2021 with a third-round knockout of WBC Muay Thai champion Sean Clancy, Tawanchai has amassed a 10-win career in the world's largest martial arts promotion. Though he is still just 25 years old, his striking prowess is already worthy of being compared to other Muay Thai greats.

The promotion compiled all of Tawanchai's greatest hits into one video, which they posted on YouTube and can be viewed in its entirety below:

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym product may be a force to be reckoned with in the Muay Thai ranks, but the same sentiment applies in kickboxing.

Tawanchai has won both of his kickboxing bouts in ONE: a third-round TKO of Davit Kiria in August 2023 and a unanimous decision outing over 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut in October of the same year.

His pursuit of excellence in the striking arts will see him duel Masaaki Noiri over the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23.

Johan Ghazali expects Masaaki Noiri to struggle versus Tawanchai

ONE flyweight Muay Thai standout Johan Ghazali recently gave his thoughts on the impending interim world title tilt between Tawanchai and Masaaki Noiri in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA. He stated:

"I gotta admit, I don't know much about Noiri. But having watched some of his clips here and there, he's not in the same league as Tawanchai.

ONE 172 will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The event will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

