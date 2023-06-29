WATCH: Former BJJ bad boy Garry Tonon shows slick movement in striking exchanges

American BJJ star Garry Tonon has been putting in the work to prepare for one of the most anticipated battles of his career at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video.

Tonon returns to action for the second time this year after scoring a much-needed win at ONE Fight Night 6: Superbon vs. Allazov. To scratch his way back into world title contention, he impressed BJJ fans once again by submitting fellow American fighter Johnny Nunez via Kimura in the first round.

Despite being written off by most critics, since he experienced back-to-back losses the previous year, Tonon is pumped about turning those negative opinions about him into fuel.

Leaving no room for error, ‘The Lion Killer’ is doing everything in his power to step up his defensive game against another very tough opponent. The game plan is to absorb as few significant strikes as possible when he collides with ‘The Cobra’ Shamil Gasanov on July 14.

Taking to his Instagram this week, Garry Tonon shared the following footage of himself drilling an excellent defensive technique during one of his training sessions. Below, he captioned the reel with this brief summary:

“Basic jab evasion drill with @onelegsexy leading up to my next @onechampionship matchup July 14th #ONEfightnight12. My brain is important to me. Hitting people is great, but I prefer to do it without getting hit back 🤣.”

Garry Tonon has never taken the eye off the ball despite experiencing a couple of hiccups along the way - he’s adamant about using his grappling skills to capture the ONE featherweight world title.

Like every great fighter who is worth their salt, losing is part of the growing process. In Tonon’s case, those experiences have helped him focus on what he can do differently as opposed to changing his entire game plan.

But his fight against Gasanov is unlike any other fight we’ve seen. The fact of the matter is that we have a heavy wrestling matchup on our hands. Tonon vs. Gasanov will be a war between American-style wrestling vs. Dagestani-style wrestling.

If history taught us anything, the Nurmagomedov-style of wrestling is one of the most daunting and difficult styles to figure out. But if Tonon beats him, he will not only elevate BJJ to a whole new level but he will prove to the world that he’s of championship material.

