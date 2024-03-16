WATCH: Get an all-access look at Kade Ruotolo’s quest for a spot at the IBJJF World Championships

Fresh off his victory over Natan Chueng at the IBJJF No-Gi Grand Prix, reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo returned to the mat in his quest to qualify for the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation World Championships.

The submission specialist gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at his journey, kickstarting at the IBJJF Dallas International Open held between March 9-10.

"Kade Ruotolo enters the Open Class division at the IBJJF Dallas Open in a quest to qualify for 2024 Worlds."

Kade Ruotolo is already a two-time brown belt IBJJF world champion 2019 and 2021. He also took gold at the WNO Championship in 2021 and the 2022 ADCC tournament. Could we see the Atos Jiu-Jitsu star bag his first IBJJF world championship as a black belt later this year?

Kade Ruotolo returns to the Circle at ONE Fight Night 21

After spending some time on the mat this year, Kade Ruotolo will return to the Circle on April 5 when ONE Championship heads back to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for ONE Fight Night 21 on Prime Video.

As announced by the promotion on social media, Ruotolo will take on the debuting Francisco Lo in one of the evening's featured submission grappling bouts. The bout is scheduled to go down as a 180-pound catchweight.

Kade Ruotolo will be joined by his brother and fellow ONE world champion, Tye Ruotolo, who puts his ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship on the line against another debuting specialist, Izaak Michell.

Both Ruotolo brothers step into their respective bouts with identical 5-0 records under the ONE Championship banner since making their debuts in March 2022.

Will we see the Ruotolo once again reign supreme inside Bangkok's Mecca of Muay Thai?

Fans in North America can watch ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nichols live and for free on Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, April 5.