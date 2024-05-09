WATCH: Get to learn some fascinating facts on ONE 167 stars including Stamp Fairtex, Kade Ruotolo, Tawanchai

On Friday, June 7, the biggest stars of ONE Championship will descend upon Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, for a loaded night of fights featuring two massive world title fights and the return of Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

But first, the promotion is offering fight fans a look at some of the most interesting facts about ONE 167's superstars.

"Get to know the stars of ONE Championship's blockbuster June 7 event, ONE 167 on Prime Video, featuring Stamp, Tawanchai, Mikey Musumeci, Johan Ghazali, and more!"

Headlining the promotion's return to The Land of Smiles next month will be reigning ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex. The Thai fan favorite will put her gold on the line for the very first time when she meets her former training partner and No. 2 ranked contender, Denice Zamboanga.

The bout comes eight months removed from Stamp's vicious third-round body shot KO against Ham Seo Hee to claim the gold at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video.

Also putting his belt on the line in Bangkok will be hometown hero Tawanchai, defending his gold against countryman 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut in a highly anticipated showdown for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship.

ONE 167 set to deliver a star-studded lineup in Bangkok on June 7

Of course, you can't talk about ONE 167 without mentioning 'The Iron Man' himself, Rodtang. Making his first appearance since delivering the Fight of the Year against Superlek last September, Rodtang will strap on the eight-ounce gloves for a kickboxing clash with 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric.

Puric is coming off a sensational performance against Jacob Smith at ONE Fight Night 21, moving himself into the No. 2 spot in the ONE flyweight Muay Thai rankings.

And then there's Kade Ruotolo, the reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion. However, this time, the Atos Jiu-Jitsu product will leave his grappling gold at home as he slips on a pair of MMA gloves for the first time, making his mixed martial arts debut against 27-year-old American standout Blake Cooper.

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.