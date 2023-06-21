Watch: Grappling chess match between Kade Ruotolo and Tommy Langaker at ONE Fight Night 11

ONE Championship shared the entire submission grappling match between Kade Ruotolo vs. Tommy Langaker on YouTube for specific regions.

On June 9, Ruotolo extended his lightweight world championship run by defeating Langaker by unanimous decision. The world-class submission grapplers had a thrilling back-and-forth match, which left grappling fans wanting more.

Less than two weeks later, ONE posted the footage on YouTube, which is geo-restricted for North American viewers. Luckily, those who can’t access the video below can rewatch ONE Fight Night 11 for free with a Prime Video subscription.

Kade Ruotolo secured his second ONE lightweight submission grappling world title defense by enduring his toughest test yet. Tommy Langaker scored a close submission attempt, called a catch, early in the match. With only minutes left, Ruotolo responded by scoring a catch, leading to the secondary scoring criteria that favored him.

Ruotolo holds a promotional record of 4-0 with wins against Langaker, Matheus Gabriel, Uali Kurzhev, and Shinya Aoki. The 20-year-old continues to make history, establishing him as one the biggest superstar in ONE’s expansion into submission grappling.

It’s unclear what’s next for Kade Ruotolo. The young phenom surely plans to continue defending his lightweight submission grappling world title, but he also has other aspirations. Kade and his twin brother, Tye, have been training for their transition to MMA, which is expected to happen before the year ends.

Once Ruotolo defends his submission grappling world title again, Tommy Langaker hopes to secure an immediate rematch. The 29-year-old was close to winning at ONE Fight Night 11 and believes their next match would end differently.

