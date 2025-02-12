  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • WATCH: Ilias Ennahachi flaunts his mind-numbing power in dominant victory over fellow former champ Hiroki Akimoto in Bangkok

WATCH: Ilias Ennahachi flaunts his mind-numbing power in dominant victory over fellow former champ Hiroki Akimoto in Bangkok

By Karl Batungbacal
Modified Feb 12, 2025 17:30 GMT
Ilias Ennahachi dominated Hiroki Akimoto in their September 2024 duel. [Photo via: ONE Championship]
Ilias Ennahachi dominated Hiroki Akimoto in their September 2024 duel. [Photo via: ONE Championship]

Ilias Ennahachi wants nothing more than to become a ONE world champion once again, and he made a massive leap in that direction when he stunned former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Hiroki Akimoto last September.

In a video posted by the world's largest martial arts promotion on Instagram, the Moroccan-Dutch star caught Akimoto at the perfect time as he lunged into a quick three-punch combo from Ennahachi, with the combo-ending left hook dropping him to the mat late in the opening round.

also-read-trending Trending

Akimoto rallied back with a high-pace style in the second round, but Ennahachi's strong showing in the third frame, plus the early knockdown, ultimately gave him the unanimous decision victory.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

This was a fantastic outing for Ennahachi, as it marked his second straight win in the 145-pound kickboxing division while also improving his unblemished ONE resume to five triumphs.

Ennahachi's next task is to square off with good friend and former bantamweight kickboxing king Petchtanong Petchfergus at ONE 171: Qatar on Thursday, Feb. 20 at the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar.

Tickets for ONE 171 are available via Q-Tickets.

Ilias Ennahachi completely fine with facing Petchtanong in pursuit of gold

Ilias Ennahachi, the former ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, has no qualms about putting aside his friendship with Petchtanong if it means eventually challenging the reigning Jonathan Haggerty for 26 pounds of bantamweight kickboxing gold.

He said as much in an interview with the South China Morning Post:

"It's still a fight. Everybody wants the title. Petchtanong is a very good guy, we speak a lot on Instagram together. But when we fight, it's business. After the fight, we are friends. So, if I need to fight him to get to the title, I must fight him because I want the title. I want the credits."

Watch the entire interview below:

youtube-cover

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Harvey Leonard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी