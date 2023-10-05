WATCH: Ilya Freymanov shows Mitch Chilson his signature knee strike finisher

Surging ONE featherweight MMA striker Ilya Freymanov will have his first shot at a world title when he faces former divisional king Thanh Le in the main event of ONE Fight Night 15 this Friday at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The Russian striker is on a 5-fight winning streak and has back-to-back wins inside the Circle.

Ahead of his bout with Le, Ilya Freymanov caught up with ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson and was seen teaching him how to land him fight-ending knee strikes in an Instagram post alongside the caption:

"Can Ilya Freymanov clean out the Featherweight division? It’s striker VS striker in the main event at ONE Fight Night 15! Will @ilya_freimanov take home 26lbs of gold at Lumpinee?"

Freymanov's concussive knee strike was on full display when he faced former two-weight ONE world champion Martin Nguyen at ONE on Prime Video 2 last year. The explosive bout was also the Russian's promotional debut. Talk about making the most of his first appearance on the world stage.

Taking on one of the most successful former world champions in the promotion and coming out looking like a world-beater is quite the feat. In an interview with ONE Championship after the bout, Freymanov spoke about how Nguyen's incredible resume affected the outcome of the bout:

"I have a lot of respect for Martin and his titles. I was happy to share the cage with him, but titles mean nothing to me. They do not carry much weight. What matters during the fight is how you are prepared right now. Talking about your titles is a delightful pastime for sport veterans and retirees."

After the Nguyen win, Ilya Freymanov followed up with a first-round submission win (his first win via submission) over Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg at ONE Fight Night 11 last June. Look to see him attempt another finish against Thanh Le in the main event of ONE Fight Night 15.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 15 live and for free in U.S. primetime on October 6.