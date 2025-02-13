WATCH: Interim strawweight MMA champ Jarred Brooks nearly pops Lito Adiwang's eyes out in nasty submission win

ONE interim strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks punctuated his arrival in ONE Championship with a picture-perfect finish of strawweight MMA mainstay Lito Adiwang at ONE: NextGen III in November 2021.

Midway through the second round, a breakthrough came in favor of 'The Monkey God' as he slammed Adiwang and worked his way into an arm-triangle choke so tight that it nearly popped his right eye out.

Check out Jarred Brooks' ONE debut below, which the promotion shared on Instagram:

Two marquee wins later, Brooks was crowned the new king of the 125-pound MMA division via unanimous decision in December 2022 following a masterfully executed ground-heavy offense to prevent then-reigning king Joshua Pacio from leaning on his striking abilities.

However, the Mash Fight Team star dropped the gold back to 'The Passion' in March after unintentionally spiking the Filipino superstar on his head during a takedown attempt, which is illegal under ONE's global ruleset, and referee Herb Dean was forced to disqualify him.

After winning the ONE interim strawweight MMA world championship last August, Brooks will attempt to unify the gold when he faces the Lions Nation MMA representative at ONE 171: Qatar on Thursday, Feb. 20.

Tickets for ONE 171 are available via Q-Tickets.

Jarred Brooks motivated to show off why he deserves to become undisputed king again

Jarred Brooks is aware that his trilogy bout with Joshua Pacio could be the defining bout of his ONE career, and he is ready to give it his all at the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar.

The 32-year-old declared in a recent interview with The MMA Superfan:

"I'm going out there to fight. I'm going out there to show people that I am a true champion and that I have worked on my craft. Watch the difference between where I was and where I am now."

Watch the entire interview below:

