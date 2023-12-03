WATCH: Jackie Buntan, coach Bryan Popejoy show how to set up traps against longer and taller fighters

ONE strawweight Muay Thai star Jackie Buntan and her head coach Bryan Popejoy are back with their short instructional videos on Instagram. This time, they demonstrated how to set traps against taller and longer fighters.

Here's the video:

In the video, Popejoy said:

"Alright, so next thing we're gonna work against is an opponent with a good long teep - that long foot jab. Full extension of his teep, so somewhere around here. Jackie's [Buntan] gonna work on coming up to that range, only pretending to step past that line. So we're trying to do is draw out that weapon."

It's quite a subtle yet excellent way of getting rid of the powerful teep kick but also getting your opponent out of position to defend your oncoming attack. By using a subtle feint to draw out the front kick, the opponent will hit nothing but air and will be in a bad foot position. This way, you can come back with a solid combination to take advantage of the vulnerability.

Jackie Buntan and Bryan Popejoy demonstrate how to use angles to land combinations

In another short instructional video, Jackie Buntan and her coach, Bryan Popejoy, showed how to use angles to land blinding combinations inside masterfully:

In the video, Popejoy explained:

"So what we're working is just being able to go from offense, in this case, very simple bread and butter one-two, as the opponent steps in, especially if, say, it's a real come forward maybe, Muay Khao [offensive]-type clinch fighter who's trying to attach, we're just taking a little side step. Then off the side step, using either a body kick from the front leg or stepping through a little deeper and then catching a little bit of a leg kick to the outside."

What Jackie Buntan and her veteran coach showcased in the video is a matador-like counterattack to forward-moving fighters.

The 1-2 set-up to lure the opponent to move forward and then make a small sidestep to manufacture an angle of vulnerability to land either punches or kicks is just top-level Muay Thai tactics. Buntan's fellow ONE Muay Thai star Liam Harrison, who also teaches Muay Thai, would be proud.