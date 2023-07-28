WATCH: Jackie Buntan demonstrates how to land crisp two-punch counters off a parry

Former ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title challenger Jackie Buntan is known to possess some of the fastest hands on ONE Championship’s roster. Fighting in a sport that allows punches, elbows, knees, and kicks, Buntan chose her weapons of choice and they're her lightning-quick hands.

It's not all speed as the Filipino-American striking marvel puts significant importance on technique and timing as well. In a recent video posted by Jackie Buntan's gym, Boxing Works, on Instagram, we saw her teaching a class how to lang punches off of parries:

"Learn from Jackie Buntan! Join her morning Muay Thai classes!! Every Tuesday and Thursday 7 am"

Buntan's boxing is on point. If you want pro boxing on the highest level, legends like Oscar Dela Hoya and Bernard Hopkins are masters of using the parry to counter with power and speed. Jackie Buntan is making these men proud.

If you want to see Buntan's educated hands in full Muay Thai glory, check out the replay of ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video. The Filipino-American dynamo obliterated Australian Diandra Martin in one round. It looked like a panther stalking its prey.

Despite Martin's significant height and reach advantage, Buntan skillfully closed the distance, connecting with blinding combinations inside. Halfway through the first round, Buntan threw a beautiful left-hook-to-the-body-overhand-right combination that knocked the Aussie down for the count:

The victory gave Buntan back-to-back wins inside the Circle, improving her professional record to 5-1 in the promotion. In her post-fight interview inside the circle, the 26-year-old Muay Thai star made known that she wants either a rematch with ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell or a world title shot at her division's vacant kickboxing throne.

Her first request was granted as Jackie Buntan will not rematch Smilla Sundell for the ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 14, which will officially air live from inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, September 29. The event will be available to stream in North America via Amazon Prime Video.