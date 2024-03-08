WATCH: Janet Todd finishes Wang Chin Long with picture-perfect leg kick in 2019 encounter

Though Janet Todd is known for getting the job done with her world-class striking, the reigning ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion can put down any opponent with her brutal kicking power.

If you need an example, one only has to look at Todd’s vicious second-round knockout of Wang Chin Long at ONE: Warriors of Light in May 2019.

“Straight to the canvas! 💨 Will Janet Todd secure the undisputed ONE Women's Atomweight Kickboxing World Title against Phetjeeja and retire with the belt at ONE Fight Night 20 on @primevideo?”

‘JT’ will look to deliver a similar result this Friday, March 8 when she steps inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a world title unification clash with the promotion’s current interim atomweight kickboxing queen, Phetjeeja. The two warriors will headline a star-studded ONE Fight Night 20 card highlighting some of the best female fighters in the world on International Women’s Day.

Todd rides into the Mecca of Muay Thai with an undefeated record in kickboxing competition under the ONE banner, including a noteworthy win over three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex.

Phetjeeja coming to end Janet Todd’s reign at the top

Janet Todd’s opponent at ONE Fight Night 20 is one of the winningest fighters in Muay Thai today. At just 22 years old, Phetjeeja has an unbelievable 207 career wins with her last five occurring inside the ONE Championship ring. That includes four highlight-reel-worthy knockouts and a decisive decision victory over seven-time world champion Anissa Meksen at ONE Friday Fights 46 in December.

Next, she’ll attempt to turn her interim world title into undisputed gold and end the reign of one of the promotion’s most beloved ladies.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 20 live and for free in U.S. primetime on March 8.