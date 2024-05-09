WATCH: Japanese icon Takeru Segawa unleashes lightning in quick-hitting pad session in training

Many of the world's very best martial artists have made their way to ONE Championship in recent years. The promotion's kickboxing division received a major boost when Takeru Segawa signed on in April 2023.

Takeru's debut finally came earlier this year as he challenged Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship at ONE 165, which became an instant classic in the eyes of many.

Takeru would lose his promotional debut by unanimous decision and was expected to be out for the foreseeable future after receiving a vicious beatdown to his legs courtesy of Superlek's kicks. It was later revealed that his left knee was broken in two places.

However, it appears that a Takeru return will be much sooner than expected after ONE Championship's latest Instagram post, where he showcased his trademark speed and power.

His next fight has yet to be booked, but there is reason to believe that he could compete later this year at ONE 168 on September 6 inside the Ball Arena in Denver as there are a few more fights yet to be revealed.

Takeru comments on how far along he is in recovery

The reason why ONE 168 makes the most sense for Takeru is because he will be about eight months removed from the Superlek fight which will aid greatly in his recovery and how ONE Championship likes to stack numbered cards.

In a recent Instagram post, hopes of Takeru fighting again this year flared up after his statement regarding his recovery:

"Little by little, the real battle is coming back 🔥I'm starting to be a bit more flexible @takumimi_1"

Tickets for ONE 168 are currently available via Ticketmaster.