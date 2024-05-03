WATCH: Japanese star Hiroki Akimoto dissects Chinese striker Qiu Jianliang with blinding combinations in Singapore

Kickboxing has played a big role in helping ONE Championship expand to even more fans because of its high-octane, striking-only rules, and Japanese sensation Hiroki Akimoto has made the most out of his opportunities.

Since his debut in 2019, Akimoto has posted a record of 6-2 with his December 2021 showdown with Qiu Jianliang being one of his best performances under the world's largest martial arts promotion.

As the fight was heating up midway through round one, the Chinese star fired a kick to Akimoto's body, which the Evolve MMA product blocked and responded with a blistering three-hit combo ending with a leg kick.

Though Qiu was able to have his shining moments in the contest, the now-No. 1-ranked bantamweight kickboxing contender in Akimoto responded with even bigger hits as the fight dragged on.

When the dust finally settled, Akimoto was declared the victor via unanimous decision after an amazing back-and-forth encounter.

Akimoto would go on to challenge and defeat Capitan Petchyindee for the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title in March 2022.

Hiroki Akimoto comments on his upcoming fight

The Japanese star is set to dazzle the fans with his Kyokushin Karate background at ONE Fight Night 22 on Friday, May 3 as he takes on Wei Rui inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Despite it being Wei's promotional debut, Akimoto is certainly not taking him lightly as he stated in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"He's been on a winning streak. And he fights great too, always coming for the knockout. But he's also a human too, he has weaknesses as well. So it'll be up to me to find the holes and get the win."

ONE Fight Night 22 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.