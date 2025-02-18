WATCH: Jarred Brooks, Joshua Pacio, Jonathan Haggerty indulge fans during their open workouts ahead of ONE 171

ONE 171: Qatar's headliners, current ONE world champions Joshua Pacio, Jarred Brooks, and Jonathan Haggerty, gave fans an unforgettable experience during the recently held open workouts for ONE Championship's much-anticipated return to Qatar.

Ad

The world's largest martial arts promotion shared the highlights of the promotional event on Instagram, which can be viewed below:

Ad

Trending

Brooks, the ONE interim strawweight MMA world champion, promised fans during his open workout that his unification bout with reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio will live up to their main event billing. In response, 'The Passion' nodded excitedly in agreement.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Meanwhile, co-main eventers ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty and his challenger, Chinese megastar Wei Rui, had a short back-and-forth, which concluded with Wei stating:

"Bring it on! I hope he brings it. Because I don't think he's on my level. I'd suggest he steps up."

Ad

These two ONE world championship bouts will close out a 14-fight card at the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, on Thursday, Feb. 20.

Tickets are available via Q-Tickets.

What other matchups to look out for at ONE 171?

Capping off the ONE 171 undercard, Turkish standout Dagi Arslanaliev has his sights set on his ninth win under the ONE banner at the expense of Croatian MMA megastar Roberto Soldic.

Ad

Former two-division ONE MMA world champions Aung La N Sang and Martin Nguyen are both in pursuit of a return to the win column when they duel Shamil Erdogan and Shamil Gasanov, respectively.

Additionally, former ONE bantamweight MMA world champions and eternal rivals Bibiano Fernandes and Kevin Belingon will clash for the fifth time in their legendary careers.

Opening the main card, ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo will be gunning for his third straight MMA win when he takes on the debuting Nicolas Vigna of Argentina.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.