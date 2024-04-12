WATCH: Jonathan Haggerty's methodical display of controlled aggression in dominant win over Taiki Naito

Muay Thai athletes are no stranger to finding themselves in long, drawn-out wars and ONE Championship star Jonathan Haggerty knows the feeling all too well.

Currently serving as the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, 'The General' started his time in the promotion as a flyweight Muay Thai competitor.

Haggerty was immediately thrust into the spotlight following his debut victory against Joseph Lasiri as he had claimed the flyweight Muay Thai world title against the legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao plus a highly acclaimed pair of fights with Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Though Rodtang would defeat Haggerty twice to take his world title and defeat him via TKO, it was how he performed against Taiki Naito next at ONE: Big Bang II that had fans believing in his star potential.

Still feeling the pangs of defeat at the hands of Rodtang, Haggerty instantly made the 'Silent Sniper' feel his power after dropping him twice in the bout.

Naito was able to land some solid blows of his own, but Haggerty, then still just 23 years old, was not going to be denied of a victory and rode his momentum to a unanimous decision win.

Jonathan Haggerty to feature in champ-versus-champ contest at ONE 168

The English star is set to dazzle fans in the United States come September 6 as ONE 168 will be held inside the Ball Arena in Denver.

On that date, he will be defending his bantamweight Muay Thai world championship against reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world titlist Superlek Kiatmoo9.

With Superlek outlasting Takeru Segawa in January and Haggerty producing a come-from-behind TKO win against Felipe Lobo this past February, their imminent clash will be one for the books.

Tickets for ONE 168: Denver will go on sale to the general public on April 24, 10 AM Mountain Time.

