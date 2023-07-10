WATCH: Just some of the most electrifying KOs in ONE Championship history

ONE Championship shared a montage of some of the most electrifying knockouts.

In September 2011, ONE held its first event in promotional history inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Since then, the Asia-based combat sports promotion has showcased plenty of unforgettable fights and finishes.

As the twelfth anniversary of that fateful event nears, ONE Championship posted a video showcasing several legendary knockouts, including Christian Lee, Cosmo Alexandre, Aung La N Sang, and more. The Instagram post was captioned:

“These knockouts had us on the edge of our SEATS 😳 Which is your favorite? 💥”

Over the next two months, there will be three Prime Video events for ONE Championship, creating several opportunities for more legendary fights and finishes.

Firstly, ONE Fight Night 12 is scheduled for July 14, with a flyweight Muay Thai bout between Superlek and Tagir Khalilov headlining the event. In the co-main event, Garry Tonon and Shamil Gasanov look to secure a featherweight MMA world title shot.

Following the July 14 event, ONE will return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4. The entire fight card hasn’t been revealed, but the main event features Chingiz Allazov defending his ONE featherweight kickboxing world title against Marat Grigorian.

The co-main event displays two top-tier heavyweights in Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida and ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane.

Last but not least, ONE Fight Night 14 doesn’t have an official venue, but the main event has been revealed. The September 1 event will end with an interim ONE women’s atomweight world title fight between Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee. As the event gets closer, the rest of the fight card will be announced.

All ONE Fight Night cards are available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

