WATCH: Kickboxing legend Takeru Segawa looks lethal with his flying knees ahead of looming ONE Championship debut

Takeru Segawa continues to put in the work ahead of his highly-anticipated ONE Championship debut.

There have been several high-profile combat sports signings in 2023. When it comes to ONE, the most significant addition of the calendar year was Japanese kickboxing superstar Takeru, who has the skills and fanbase to take over any division he decides to compete in.

The only problem is the 32-year-old’s promotional debut hasn’t been booked. Surely, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has a plan, but fans are eager to find out who the Japanese legend will face.

As for Takeru, he seems to be getting the itch to compete. Earlier this week, the former three-division K-1 world champion posted a fiery training video on Instagram.

Takeru Segawa last fought on June 24 against Bailey Sugden at MTGP Impact in Paris. A few seconds before the fight ended, Takeru landed a devastating head kick to secure a fifth-round knockout win and become the ISKA/KGP K-1 lightweight world champion.

Is Takeru Segawa’s ONE Championship debut being announced soon?

On Thursday, November 30, a press conference will be held in Tokyo to announce ONE Championship’s return to Japan. Although nothing has been confirmed, there has been speculation about Takeru Segawa’s promotional debut being revealed.

It’s unclear who Takeru will face when he fights under the ONE banner for the first time. With that said, fans have been begging for a matchup between the Japanese superstar and the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Rodtang is coming off a historic Muay Thai war against Superlek, with the latter emerging victorious by unanimous decision. Luckily for him, ‘The Iron Man’ retained his world title because Superlek missed weight.

It’ll be intriguing to see if Chatri Sityodtong can satisfy fans once again by booking Takeru vs. Rodtang for a 2024 super-fight inside the Tokyo Dome.

