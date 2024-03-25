WATCH: Kickboxing legends Takeru, Superbon exchange expert knowledge during Japanese icon's Bangkok visit

ONE Championship has a whole host of fighters who rise through the ranks and become undisputed combat sports icons in their own rights. Two of the biggest names on the roster now are Takeru Segawa and Superbon Singha Mawynn.

Superbon has had a longer tenure under ONE Championship, with him having debuted in 2020 against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong to the tune of a unanimous decision victory.

The Singha Mawynn Muay Thai fighter even became the second-ever fighter to knockout Italian kickboxing icon Giorgio Peterosyan after landing a massive head kick during their highly acclaimed bout at ONE: First Strike for the inaugural ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

As for Takeru, his ONE Championship journey began this past January when he challenged Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship.

Though 'The Natural Born Crusher' failed to dethrone Superlek and received a gnarly injury to his leg, he still put on one of the most impressive showings in recent memory from a promotional debutant.

With Superbon heading for a world championship fight soon, it appears that he has enlisted Takeru's help to help him prepare, as shared by ONE Championship via Instagram.

Superbon set for interim world title shot with rival on April 5

ONE Friday Fights 58 is set to happen on April 5 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and will be headlined by Superbon's long-awaited promotional rematch with Marat Grigorian for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

The two faced each other once outside of ONE Championship, with Grigorian taking the win.

Superbon, though, has the most recent one, with it taking place in March 2022 at ONE X to defend the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

As to who might have the advantage in their next match, it could very well go either way, but Superbon is hard at work to ensure he ends it on his terms.

Check your local listings on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 58 from your location.