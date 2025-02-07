WATCH: Kongthoranee shows Parsa Aminpour what karma feels like with nasty elbow shot knockout in Bangkok

As Kongthoranee Sor Sommai gears up for his return at ONE Fight Night 28 this Friday, February 7, fans are buzzing over a resurfaced clip of his jaw-dropping one-strike knockout that has been making waves on social media.

The electrifying moment took place in December 2023 on the supporting card of ONE Friday Fights 43, where the Thai powerhouse squared off against Parsa Aminpour in a flyweight Muay Thai clash at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

Check out the highlights of that matchup below:

From the opening bell, Kongthoranee wasted no time asserting his dominance. He immediately countered Aminpour’s aggression with a thunderous straight left, sending the Iranian fighter crashing to the canvas in the first round.

Aminpour refused to back down, pressing forward with punches, kicks, and knees in the second frame. However, Kongthoranee’s precision counter-striking repeatedly kept him in check.

Then, in the final stanza, the Thai standout found his moment of brilliance. Amid a rare clinch exchange, he created just enough separation to land a devastating left elbow to Aminpour’s chin.

The shot instantly rendered “Lord” unconscious at the 1:07 mark, sealing a spectacular knockout victory in front of an electrified Lumpinee crowd.

Kongthoranee seeks to address knockout drought at ONE Fight Night 28

Despite his reputation as a fearsome knockout artist, Kongthoranee Sor Sommai has not finished an opponent since that night.

Now, he’s eager to break his stoppage drought in the biggest fight of his career — against the legendary Nong-O Hama.

Kongthoranee will take on the former longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion in a high-stakes flyweight Muay Thai showdown at ONE Fight Night 28, which airs live in U.S. primetime from Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium on Friday.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and free on Prime Video.

