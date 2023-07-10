WATCH: Liam Harrison demonstrates textbook fake setup in landing soul-crushing body kicks

While he works his way back to competition, British striker Liam Harrison has been busy as well sharing his knowledge to his followers online.

Through his liamharrisontraining.com site, the ‘Hitman’ offers courses to fans and other athletes who want to improve their skill set.

In a recent Instagram post, Liam Harrison uploaded a video of one of the things currently on offer on his site. In particular, how to throw a solid body kick off a fake setup.

In the video, he is shown faking to throw a right kick to the body as a decoy to force the opposing side to defend before immediately coming back with another kick.

Check out the post below:

The Leeds, England fighter said more tips are available on his site and that they are currently working on additional fighter styles in the coming days.

Liam Harrison was last in action in ONE Championship last August, where he took on then-reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama in a title showdown.

Unfortunately for him, he saw his quest cut short as he injured his knee after being struck by a crushing leg kick by Nong-O in the opening round. Unable to continue, he was forced to take a technical knockout defeat.

Since the injury, Liam Harrison has been putting in the work to return to fighting form. He hopes to return to ONE Championship before the year ends.

The Bad Company affiliate is currently the No. 5-ranked contender in the bantamweight Muay Thai division. He shared that he is open to having an all-British title showdown against ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

