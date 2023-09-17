WATCH: Liam Harrison demonstrates using fakes to break down his opponent’s defenses

‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison added more valuable content to his Instagram account this week with a video demonstrating how to effectively use fakes to break down your opponent’s defenses.

Anyone who has subscribed to Harrison’s online Muay Thai training program knows that all the knowledge he shares has substance. In his most recent post, the British veteran put together a three-part instructional video showcasing a range of different techniques.

In the second slide, entitled “Learn How to Fake like a World Champion,” Harrison demonstrates one of the most simple ways of forcing your opponent to guess your next moves.

Check out how he does this below:

It’s been more than a year since Liam Harrison last fought. There have been all sorts of questions surrounding his comeback after suffering a serious knee injury against Nong-O Hama last August.

While his return is not guaranteed, the 37-year-old slugger remains hopeful to get back into the ring sometime later this year. He continues to keep his fans in the loop regarding his progress via his Instagram stories, often teasing that a fight for him is in the works.

Since his absence, there have been a few changes in the bantamweight division. Nong-O Hama no longer holds the belt. He lost to fellow British superstar ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 9 this past April.

With the rankings having shifted, Liam Harrison may return to one of the most fascinating periods in bantamweight history.