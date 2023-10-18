WATCH: Liam Harrison details his humbling experience against Muay Thai GOAT Saenchai

Liam Harrison reflected on his risky move against Saenchai that led to a broken rib.

Before signing with ONE Championship, Harrison traveled the world to challenge the best Muay Thai fighters. Throughout his career, ‘Hitman’ lost multiple fights against the legendary Saenchai, including one of those losses leading to a brutal injury.

Harrison recently shared a short video on Instagram of him attempting a spinning elbow against Sanechai. The social media post was captioned with a candid statement about the decision to perform such a risky technique:

“And that’s why he’s the 🐐 … no idea who I thought I was trying a spinning elbow on @saenchaithailand when he was fully in his prime haha …watch the slow motion how far he leans back and watch the sneaky knee when I’m falling that broke my rib. I darent cough, sneeze or pretty much move for a month after this fight 🤣 #saenchai #muaythai #ribbreaker”

Saenchai, considered one of the greatest Muay Thai fighters of all time, responded in the comment section with a wholesome message:

“I am sorry😊🤟”

Saenchai’s Instagram comment

Liam Harrison started his ONE tenure in the featherweight division, leading to two consecutive losses. The Leeds native decided to move down to bantamweight, which was the right decision.

‘Hitman’ secured back-to-back first-round knockouts in his new division to earn a world title shot against then-ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama. Unfortunately for Harrison, he couldn’t survive the first round after his legs were demolished with kicks by Nong-O.

In the following months, Liam Harrison was forced to get knee surgery due to the damage caused by Nong-O. Luckily, ‘Hitman’ has overcome the lengthy recovery process and plans to make his highly-anticipated return in late 2023 or early 2024.