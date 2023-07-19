WATCH: Liam Harrison details perfect execution of a counter spinning elbow

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai fighter Liam Harrison belongs to an elite group of fighters today. This is due to the amount of experience he's had on the pro level that is quite unparalleled in the sport.

With his career starting all the way back in the 90s, 'The Hitman' has undoubtedly collected a wealth of knowledge and skills in the game. His deep understanding of the nuances and intricacies of the 'Art of Eight Limbs' makes the Brit a rare talent.

Liam Harrison shows his significant experience through his instructional videos and breakdown analyses online. In one of his most recent videos, 'The Hitman' broke down how to effectively land a spinning elbow.

Here's the video:

Any spinning attack will always require near-perfect set-up and timing to pull off. If done sluggingly, you might find yourself vulnerable as you'd have your back turned to your opponent for a split second. If done perfectly, however, the torque of the spin can produce so much power that it can end a fight immediately.

Harrison, much like any good fundamentalist, uses a jab to set up the spinning elbow. We'd guess that his decision to throw his elbow low must have been based on how he read his opponent's tendencies. Either way, it was a really good hit. It's remarkable that the opponent was still standing.

At the moment, Liam Harrison is on a lengthy hiatus due to knee surgery but has been making strides towards his long-awaited return to action. Nearly a year since going under the knife, the 37-year-old veteran is about ready to begin fight camp once again.

Harrison posted about his most recent progress in an Instagram post:

"Making great progress now with my team …almost ready to start kicking and realistically about 2 months off being able to start a fight camp …happy to have a spring back in my step… @darrellkendall_ @mofobodymechanic #thecomeback @yokkao @gymking"

Here's hoping that Liam Harrison's plans pan out perfectly so we see him in action in ONE Championship sooner rather than later.