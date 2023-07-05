WATCH: Liam Harrison’s collection of one-hitter quitters

ONE Championship's bantamweight Muay Thai star Liam Harrison is considered the promotion's resident actionman not only because of his epic brawls inside the circle, but also his ability to shut anyone's lights off in an instant.

It's not just his tremendous heart and iron chin that sets him apart. It's also Liam Harrison's uncanny sense of technical proficiency.

In a recent video posted by 'The Hitman' on Instagram, we saw him landing his signature stepping left hook, sending his opponents to the shadow realm. It was swift, powerful, and highly technical.

Here's the video:

Liam Harrison's left hook came all the way from hell and took the souls of his opponents back with it. Harrison, who is currently on the road to recovery after a knee surgery, is also known for his detailed online instructional videos that he offers anyone who wants to learn his trade secrets.

In one of his previous breakdown videos on Instagram, Harrison showed how to land his trademark power hook with effeciency:

"Nice way to set up a power hook …very simple but iv found it very effective over the years liamharrisontraining.com link in bio #KO #hook #liamharrison #muaythai @yokkao"

Harrison's uncanny grasp of mental conditioning is seen through his marvelous use of feints. 'The Hitman' uses his lazy jab to condition his opponent to parry with the right hand, leaving the right side of his head open.

By the time Harrison throws his left hook, his opponent is already conditioned to parry. Thus making him vulnerable to a punch he won't see coming. In any striking art, any strike you don't see coming will always be the ones that will knock you out.

As mentioned, Liam Harrison is on hiatus in order to nurse his surgically repaired knee back to health. He has, however, announced that he will make his much-awaited return in ONE Championship later this year.

Here's hoping that Liam Harrison's signature power left hook makes its way inside the circle once again in his return.

