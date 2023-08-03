WATCH: Liam Harrison separates opponent from his senses with killer elbows

ONE Championship shared the highlight of Liam Harrison knocking out Mohammed Bin Mahmoud.

‘Hitman’ made his ONE debut in December 2018 after winning multiple Muay Thai world titles. He started his promotional tenure at featherweight, and things didn’t go as planned. The Leeds native lost two consecutive fights before deciding to move down to the bantamweight division.

In January 2020, Harrison made his bantamweight debut against Mohammed at ONE: A New Tomorrow. With less than a minute in round one, ‘Hitman’ landed two brutal elbows to secure a knockout win.

ONE recently posted the fight-ending sequence on Instagram with the caption saying:

“Watch out for “Hitman” 😳 Who do you want to see Liam Harrison scrap with NEXT? 👊 @liambadco”

Liam Harrison’s win against Mohammed Bin Mahmoud was followed by a two-year layoff before returning in April 2022. Harrison continued building momentum when he returned by securing another first-round knockout in a war against Muangthai PK Saenchai.

Harrison’s third fight in the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai division was against then-world champion Nong-O Hama. ‘Hitman’ showcased a valiant effort, but Nong-O wouldn’t be denied that night.

The Thai superstar landed several brutal leg kicks and extended his promotional win streak to nine with a first-round finish.

The Leeds native had to undergo knee surgery due to the damage caused by Nong-O in their August 2022 bout. Luckily, Harrison overcame the recovery process and plans to fight again later this year. It’s unclear who ‘Hitman’ will fight next, but he’s expected to return in October.