WATCH: Liam Harrison shares knowledge on how to quickly drop opponents to the mat

ONE Championship's resident Muay Thai brawler, Liam Harrison, may seem like he's nothing but a wild fighter who comes out like a bat out of hell.

However, what's highly underrated in the eyes of casual observers is the fact that 'The Hitman' is a tactical genius in the Art of Eight Limbs.

Entering the pro leagues all the way back in the 90s, the fighting Brit has achieved a wealth of knowledge that is unmatched in the game today. One of the most effective aspects of Liam Harrison's game is his subtle tricks and set-ups that even seasoned pros would miss.

In one of his recent instructional videos on Instagram, Harrison demonstrated how to pull off one of the sneakiest attacks in Muay Thai - the Muay Thai dump:

""Hitman" drops some knowledge 🤓 Who do you want Liam Harrison to scrap against next? 🥊 @liambadco"

Muay Thai is truly a game of inches and Harrison proves this is how he exploits micro-moments in the ring and small mistakes by his opponents. His utilization of a keen eye for small tells and understanding of body dynamics allows 'The Hitman' to catch his opponents' front kicks, sweep them off the floor, and dump them on the ground.

At the moment, Liam Harrison is on the road to recovery after going through extensive knee surgery last year. At ONE on Prime Video 1 back in August 2022, the fighting Brit lost his world title bid against former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama after suffering a nasty knee injury in the first round. 'The Hitman' ate a nasty leg kick from the Thai legend that instantaneously caused enough damage to incapacitate him.

It's been more than a year since the injury and Harrison has been making major strides in his rehabilitation process and is almost ready to get back into fight camp and make his long-awaited return.