WATCH: Liam Harrison shows off dynamite hands while recovering from knee surgery

Liam Harrison provided a positive update about his recovery from knee surgery.

In August 2022, Harrison hoped to capitalize on a two-fight win streak by taking on then-ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama. Despite a valiant effort from ‘Hitman,’ things didn’t go as planned. After Nong-O landed several crippling leg kicks, the Leeds native was unable to get up, leading to a first-round loss.

In the coming weeks, Harrison would discover that his knee required surgery, beginning a lengthy recovery process. As the 37-year-old’s return nears, he provided an update on Instagram with a video of him training. The caption said:

“Today was one of those days where you just get shit done … whacked pads pretty hard with @darrellkendall_ got solid rehab in with @mofobodymechanic filmed some quality new content for liamharrisontraining with @andybadco1 and inbetween all that did strength work with @nat_pt_robinson … also jumped on @scmpmartialarts news podcast inbetween all that … I’ll sleep tonight #allinadayswork #padwork #muaythai”

It’s unclear who Liam Harrison will fight next, but he does have an opponent in mind. On April 21, Jonathan Haggerty ended Nong-O Hama’s legendary run with a first-round knockout. Harrison hopes to fight Haggerty later this year for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title in an action-packed matchup that has fans eager to see how it plays out.

Liam Harrison and Jonathan Haggerty have massive fanbases in the United Kingdom. Therefore, the two world-class Muay Thai fighters could meet in the O2 Arena for an event that would most likely sell out. Only time will tell if ONE Championship decides to make it happen.

Poll : 0 votes