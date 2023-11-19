WATCH: Liam Harrison shows how to execute two quick kill shots from short distance

ONE Championship's English Muay Thai fighter, Liam Harrison, is one of the most cerebral tacticians in the game - and yet not a lot can appreciate it.

Most of his fights are composed of all-out action in nearly every second. Casual viewers would easily miss the veteran's tactics and subtle set-ups which even experienced fighters have a hard time reading.

Since starting his pro career more than two decades ago, Liam Harrison has accumulated a significant wealth of knowledge in the Art of Eight Limbs. He uses this expertise to get into firefights and still get the upper hand in the end.

In one of his most recent videos on Instagram, Liam Harrison demonstrates how to bait your opponents into two different fight ending shots.

To land his fight-ending left hook, Harrison explained:

"The best way to time the left hook [is] to watch for when Joe's [opponent] feet change stance. As soon as Joe's feet switched, then I throw the left hook straight away."

When it comes to landing an upwards elbow strike inside the clinch, Harrison explained:

"I broke the grip off, I put my left hand back [then] boom, little shot - elbow just up to the chin."

When it comes to timing a nifty left hook, 'The Hitman' takes advantage of the microsecond switch of his opponent's feet to time the punch. This way, they won't have the proper footing to absorb the punch safely. 10 times out of 10, they'll fall down.

As for the elbow strike, it was a simple misdirection. 'The Hitman' ingeniously pulled the opposite arm down, allowing him to surprise his opponent with an elbow strike to the chin.

With these two techniques, you can easily bait your opponents for that satisfying kill shot. Better start drilling these in the gym now. You can thank Harrison later.