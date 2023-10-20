WATCH: Liam Harrison shows the fundamental technique in landing a cutting elbow inside the clinch

Liam Harrison demonstrated how to land a sneaky elbow in the clinch.

When he’s not fighting himself, Harrison provides detailed breakdowns to teach others about his world-class Muay Thai techniques. ‘Hitman’ recently did a video showing how to land a cutting elbow while stuck in a clinch. In the video posted to Instagram, he had this to say:

“If Dan had a strong lock on me here, and I’m struggling to get my arms inside, I’m going to put my left hand back as I do and I throw my right elbow up. When Dan locks, I’m gonna put my left hand across, pull my left hand back, and turn my elbow straight up to the chin…Elbows are a solid bone, so even just a little movement like that can cause a lot of damage.”

Liam Harrison made his ONE Championship debut in December 2018. Things didn’t go as planned for Harrison, leading to two losses in the featherweight division against Petchmorakot Petchyindee and Rodlek PK Saenchai.

As a result, ‘Hitman’ moved down to the bantamweight division. Harrison’s big decision paid off as he secured back-to-back first-round knockouts to remind everyone how talented he is.

In August 2022, Liam Harrison faced then-ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video. Unfortunately for Harrison, his momentum was ruined due to Nong-O’s devastating leg kicks that ended the fight in round one.

Since then, Harrison has been enduring a lengthy recovery process. The 38-year-old Muay Thai legend is expected to return in early 2024. He plans to make another run for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title, which is now owned by Jonathan Haggerty.