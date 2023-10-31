WATCH: Liam Harrison shows the fundamentals and veteran techniques he’s used in his illustrious career

British fan favorite Liam Harrison is breaking down some of the techniques that have made him one of the most successful strikers in the sport.

For nearly 25 years, Harrison has been one of the most exciting fighters in all of Muay Thai. Working his way through the regional scene in his native England, the ‘Hitman’ captured world titles under the WMC, WBC, and WPMF banners, making him one of the most beloved fighters in his home country and around the world.

Over the last year, Liam Harrison has been focused on recovering from knee surgery, but that hasn’t stopped him from sharing his knowledge with fans and aspiring fighters around the world, as seen in a recent post on his official Instagram.

“Liamharrisontraining new content getting added this weekend….. we have the full seminar from me and @andybadco1 at @dmtyyz … every technique broken down and explained and coaching clips coaching the guys and correcting all the mistakes etc.”

Making his ONE Championship debut in 2018, Liam Harrison quickly established himself as one of the promotion’s most entertaining fighters for his high-octane style and never-give-up attitude. That was never more present than in his epic Comeback of the Year performance against Muangthai PK.Saenchai at ONE 156 last year.

After suffering two quick knockdowns in the first round, it appeared to be all, but over for Harrison. Moments later, ‘Hitman’ turned up the heat and scored three straight knockdowns to secure a TKO in the opening stanza.

That victory ultimately led him to his first ONE world title opportunity against Thai sensation Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1 in August 2022. Tragically, Harrison would suffer a knee injury after eating a particularly brutal leg kick from his opponent, forcing him to undergo surgery and take the next year off.

With Liam Harrison healed up and looking like the ‘Hitman’ of old, fight fans are chomping at the bit to see him back in the Circle