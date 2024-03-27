WATCH: Liam Harrison unleashes the perfect counter against those pesky push kicks in Muay Thai

British striker Liam Harrison is sharing another helpful tip on maximizing your power when countering those pesky push kicks courtesy of a clip shared on the one-time ONE world title challenger's social media.

"My style is power so what I'm going to do here is just show you a few different ways you can set up some power punching from here," Harrison explains in the video clip on Instagram.

"Okay, the first one — what most people will do when that teep comes, if they go like this, they'll be looking to kick or something like that. Because the way you can set up, a powerful left hook from there, but you've got to use the body mechanics correctly."

"So from here, instead of just using my arm and then putting me in this position where I'm not really going to get any power and it's going to be like an arm punch. I'm gonna... As I swipe it past, I'm gonna dip all my weight onto my front leg so I'm sat as I do that. I'm gonna then put my body in this position and it gives maximum power on my punch and I can spring back into the punch and get a lot of power."

Liam Harrison kickstarts fight camp as his return to ONE Championship closes in

It's been almost two years since Liam Harrison went down in the opening round of his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title tilt with then-world champion Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1. Suffering a devastating knee injury, the 'Hitman' was forced to undergo surgery in early 2023, which has kept him on the shelf ever since.

However, Harrison's long road back to the Circle has nearly reached its final destination. The Muay Thai superstar recently revealed on his Instagram stories that he has kickstarted a 10-week fight camp in preparation for his highly anticipated comeback.

"First day fight camp... 10 weeks of serious graft coming up... Back in my happy place"

Are you excited to see the 'Hitman' back in action later this year?