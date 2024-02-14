WATCH: Lito Adiwang gets into heated MMA scrap against American dynamite Anthony Do at ONE Warrior Series

Today’s best MMA fighters come from all walks of life across the world, and in the archipelagic nation of the Philippines, who would have thought that a heavy-handed guy rocking a mullet would make his mark on the world stage?

Such was the story for current ONE strawweight MMA competitor Lito Adiwang, who burst onto the scene in 2019 through ONE Warrior Series - a talent search headed by ONE Championship Vice President Rich Franklin.

Adiwang’s striking is among the very best in the promotion, and at ONE Warrior Series 7 on August 6, 2019, ‘Thunder Kid’ looked to cement his place in the big leagues against the United States’ Anthony Do following a TKO win over Alber Correia Da Silva.

From the onset, Adiwang’s prowess in the stand-up game was felt by Do as he rocked him with a haymaker of a right hand and followed it up with another big right that nearly ended the bout if not for Do bringing the fight to the ground.

But thanks to his nonstop aggression and pinpoint striking, Adiwang was declared the winner via unanimous decision despite ‘The Antidote’ getting his own big shots in.

Adiwang gunning for finish on February 16

More than five years to the date of his first-ever ONE Championship appearance at ONE Warrior Series 3, Adiwang will be fighting at ONE Fight Night 19 this Friday, US primetime, against Danial Williams inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

It is almost a sure thing that someone is going to be put to sleep as they combine for six wins via TKO/knockout across 11 MMA victories and the newly rejuvenated Adiwang is looking forward to this match after having successfully recovered from injury.

ONE Fight Night 19 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.