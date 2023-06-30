WATCH: Massive Senegalese mauler ‘Reug Reug’ shows off ONE Championship highlight reel

‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane shared a highlight reel of his wins in ONE Championship.

On August 4, Kane returns to action for his sixth fight under the ONE banner. The Senegalese savage will face arguably his most formidable opponent thus far, as he’s matched up against BJJ legend Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida for ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

While preparing to extend his two-fight win streak, ‘Reug Reug’ posted a compilation of his success in ONE Championship with an Instagram video that was captioned:

“We soon get to RUMBLE 😎 @marcusbuchecha #onefightnight13 #airoumar @onechampionship”

‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane made his ONE Championship debut in January 2021, defeating Alain Ngalani with a first-round knockout. He secured another first-round finish against Patrick Schmid before losing his first professional MMA fight against Kirill Grishenko in April 2021. Since then, the 31-year-old has bounced back with two wins in 2022 against Batradz Gazzaev and Jasur Mirzamukhamedov.

Meanwhile, Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida has yet to lose in MMA. The 17x BJJ world champion has won four fights, all inside the first round, since making his debut in September 2021. The 33-year-old last fought in August 2022, defeating Grishenko, a former interim heavyweight world title challenger, with a heel hook in the first round.

Almeida vs. Kane is scheduled for ONE Fight Night 13, which will take place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featuring a featherweight kickboxing world title fight in the main event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

