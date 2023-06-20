WATCH: Nabil Anane trades vicious knees with Sinsamut Klinmee in practice

ONE newcomer Nabil Anane has been preparing hard with his team so that he can provide a winning performance when he makes his promotional debut on June 23 in Bangkok.

The 19-year-old Muay Thai prodigy is working on his game with Pattaya-based Venum Training Center in preparation for his showdown with Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Friday Fights 22 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

ONE Championship Thailand recently uploaded a video on Instagram showing Nabil Anane trading vicious knees in training with teammate and former ONE lightweight Muay Thai title contender Sinsamut Klinmee.

The post, when translated, reads:

“Small but big weight "Nabil Anane" plays a knee duel with "Sinsamut Klinmee" that weighs 3 generations more than himself. 💥 "Nabil" is waiting for the "Superlek" match.

Check out the video below:

Nabil Anane is looking to extend the success he has had in his young career as he begins his ONE journey with the Superlek fight.

Among his achievements prior to joining the promotion was winning the IFMA Amateur World Championship in 2017 and last year becoming the youngest-ever WBC Muay Thai World Champion by claiming the gold at 126 pounds.

Superlek, the No. 1-ranked contender in the ONE flyweight Muay Thai division, meanwhile, is seeking to solidify his standing and stay on course in his push to become a two-sport ONE world champion.

Apart from fighting in Muay Thai, 27-year-old Superlek holds the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title, which he successfully defended in his last fight in March with a third-round knockout of Thai-Australian challenger Danial Williams.

